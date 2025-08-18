The Works Café, a 12-unit fast-casual brand known for its scratch-made, health-forward menu and deep community roots, has named Elena Ceridono its first-ever Chief Operating Officer. The appointment marks a significant milestone for the 38-year-old New England-based concept as it accelerates its growth trajectory, currently expanding at 28% year over year.

Elena brings over two decades of experience scaling emerging restaurant brands while preserving their culture and values. After graduating from Wellesley College, she got her start managing a two-store scratch bakery and went on to serve in leadership roles at Peet’s Coffee and CAVA. She joined CAVA as a Regional Director when the brand had just 12 units and then served as the Vice President of Operations Excellence & Restaurant Openings. She helped lead it through a period of aggressive national expansion, where she opened well over 100 locations. Most recently, she led operations at Tacodeli and served as CEO of the beloved indie coffee brand, Go Get Em Tiger.

“We knew it was time to bring in C-level leadership to support our growth, but we didn’t want just anyone — we wanted someone who truly understood the balance of scale and soul,” said Richard French, CEO and founder of The Works Café. “When we met Elena, it was immediately clear that she had both the operational expertise and a deep respect for the values that have made The Works what it is. Her experience growing brands without losing their spirit is exactly what we need at this moment.”

Elena said she was drawn to The Works’ mission, longevity, and regional roots. “From the moment I was introduced to The Works, something just clicked,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible brands, and The Works has everything that makes a company special — a clear mission, strong culture, and deep roots in the communities it serves. I grew up in a small town and went to college in New England, so the chance to return to this region and help grow a brand I truly believe in feels like a natural and exciting next step.”

The company conducted a national executive search led by Centerstone Executive Search. “This was a very challenging search,” Richard explained. “Finding a candidate with experience leading and scaling high-quality indie chains who could bring both structure and soul, and who also wanted to live in Northern New England, was like finding a needle in a haystack. Even Cava was a small indie chain when they recruited her,” he continued.

With Ceridono now in place, The Works is well-positioned to grow with intention—scaling while staying true to the community-focused values that have guided the brand for nearly four decades.