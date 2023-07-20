Third FIELDTRIP Location Opens in the Upper West Side in Manhattan

James Beard Award-winning chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur JJ Johnson is announced the third location of his rapidly growing fast-casual concept, FIELDTRIP. Expanding to the Upper West Side in Manhattan near Columbia University, the new location opens on Wednesday, July 19 at 2913 Broadway (between 113th and 114th Street).

Joining the likes of Shake Shack, Sweetgreen and Dos Toros, the made-to-order rice bowl concept will bring global flavors to the diverse Morningside Heights dining scene. In collaboration with Brooklyn-based designer, Kamille Glenn, the 950 square foot space pays homage to vintage inspired materials commonly found in Black-owned diners juxtaposed with playful and fun elements at the core of FIELDTRIP, featuring 14 indoor seats and 12 outdoor seats.

The brand’s motto, "Rice is Culture,” was born out of chef JJ’s belief that rice is the universal ingredient that connects us all and can be found at the center of the table in every community. Each FIELDTRIP bowl features heritage grains of rice in recipes sourced from cuisines around the world. FIELDTRIP’s first outpost opened in Harlem in 2019 and has since grown to Rockefeller Center. FIELDTRIP is led by hospitality veteran, Lisa Cash, the Director of Operations and chef JJ’s sister, Adriana Johnson, the Director of Catering and Events.

“FIELDTRIP is a community centered fast-casual serving better-for-you food at an affordable price point,” says chef JJ. “I can’t wait for Upper West Siders to experience the different cultures of rice from around the world, whether you want to take a trip to the Low Country or Caribbean, we have flavors, ingredients and techniques that will transport you there.”

Signature menu items include: the Crispy Fish bowl with Cornmeal Crusted Market Fish, Cilantro Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions; Seafood Gumbo with Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis; Crab Pockets with Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet & Sour Sauce and Sweet Plantains with Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Honey.

Chef JJ's culinary philosophy focuses on showcasing the diversity and richness of the African diaspora while challenging traditional ideas about what these cuisines can be. Through this philosophy, chef JJ has won numerous accolades and awards, including a James Beard Book Award, two-time Nation’s Restaurant News’ Power List, and nine nominations by the James Beard Foundation Awards in the media and chef categories.

Over the next five years, chef JJ has plans to expand the FIELDTRIP footprint throughout the tri-state area with the continued support of his partners, Founders Table Restaurant Group and Pendulum. The strategic growth investment and advisory platform focuses on diverse entrepreneurs, supporting chef JJ’s vision to bring better-for-you food to underserved communities.