Linked Eats, the leading provider of third-party delivery revenue management software for restaurants, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Sauce Technologies, a leader in AI-powered solutions for digital-ordering. Linked Eats will work with Sauce Technologies’ teams to add innovative features across marketing and demand forecasting into its groundbreaking platform. As third-party delivery has reached scale, restaurant operators have had to adapt but without the tools to manage these critical channels the way they have for in-restaurant. Linked Eats provides operators with a streamlined and user-friendly platform, providing powerful revenue management tools to optimize, automate and manage their third-party delivery business. This service has been proven to enhance financial performance, reduce errors and improve service speed.

Founded by MIT graduates, Colin Webb and Nenye Anagbogu, Sauce Technologies specializes in revenue management technology for restaurants utilizing third-party delivery services. The company’s standout core product offers leading-edge automation solutions that hundreds of restaurants have already embraced. Sauce Technologies’ proprietary tools take a sophisticated approach to drive traffic and revenue, including adjusting prices downward and item by item based on demand and various dining occasions. By implementing these tools, restaurants have significantly increased both orders and sales, leveraging Sauce Technologies’ expertise to thrive in the competitive market.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Sauce team to Linked Eats,” said Robbie Earl, Chairman of Linked Eats. “With third-party delivery reaching critical scale we are seeing the landscape shift to a more profit-driven marketplace, and restaurants need new tools to thrive in this challenging and competitive environment. This acquisition will add further AI-expertise to our team and features and further our leadership in developing and providing these tools.”

Linked Eats will incorporate Sauce Technologies’ features into its standout platform, providing solution-driven insights to help restaurants achieve higher profits within third-party delivery, trusted by nearly 4,000 restaurants across more than 30 enterprise brands. With Sauce Technologies, Linked Eats will have even more industry-specific, best-in-class AI and ML expertise, driving the technology to greater advancement and success.

“We at Sauce are excited to join the Linked Eats team and scale the digital growth tools that we’ve built for restaurants. Combining Linked Eats’ operator-first approach and current platform with Sauce’s marketing automation software creates a powerful synergy to supercharge what it means to be successful for today and tomorrow’s restaurateurs,” added Colin Webb Sauce Technologies’ CEO and co-founder.

Before joining Linked Eats, Sauce Technologies raised over $3.6 million from notable investors including Harlem Capital, Red Sea Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Rackhouse Ventures, a venture firm started by Kevin Novak, the former head of Data Science at Uber. Sauce Technologies’ prominent core product has garnered a robust user base with hundreds of restaurants benefiting from its automation solutions. These tools have proven essential in helping restaurants increase both traffic and revenue by optimizing strategies against various factors such as demand, inter-item dependencies and dining occasions.