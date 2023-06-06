Thompson Hospitality's Big Buns Opens in Ashburn, Virginia

Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority-owned restaurant hospitality company in the country, announced another addition to its expanding portfolio with the opening of Big Buns in Ashburn, VA.

This marks the 10th Big Buns opening for Thompson Hospitality, which currently owns and operates over 60 restaurants with this number expected to grow to close to 100 later this year. Inspired by a cross-country road trip of regional flavors, Big Buns is a modern “burger joint” built with the belief that eating out, in, or on the go should feel like a fun backyard party with delicious food with delicious burgers, craft beer, frozen slushies and over-the-top milkshakes.

The new One Loudoun outpost features the brand’s signature interior with bright colors, murals, sleek light wood banquettes, communal tables and modern beer garden vibes serving up their famous burgers, bowls, chicken sandos, and shakes. Debuting for the first time and only available at the One Loudon location is the introduction to breakfast, served 8:00 am – 11:00 am every day. The menu features options such as The Classic Breakfast with smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pickled and sauteed red onions, The Hangover Helper with grilled country ham, fried chicken, fried egg, cheddar cheese, smoked applewood bacon, home fries, pickled and sauteed red onions and The Power Moves Bowl with quinoa, egg-white, cheddar cheese, sauteed spinach or kale, pickled and sauteed red onions. A free cup of coffee comes with any breakfast purchase.

Big Buns One Loudoun boasts plenty of parking throughout the shopping center as well as designated curbside pickup spots and delivery options. Located at 20602 Easthampton Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147, Big Buns is open Sunday - Thursday 8 am - 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 8 am – 10 am with Happy Hour daily from 3 pm – 6 pm.