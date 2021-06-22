Three Chick-fil-A Stores to Receive Solar-Powered Energy Systems from SolMicroGrid

SolMicroGrid, an Energy-as-a-Service microgrid company, announced plans today to deploy a solar-enabled microgrid solution to provide energy resiliency and renewable energy to three Chick-fil-A restaurants in California. SolMicroGrid’s innovative systems address the issue of planned and unplanned power outages and the need for greater renewable energy.

Through a combination of solar, natural gas generators, and on-site storage controlled by an AI dashboard, the microgrids will provide the reliability of continuous power during local utility outages. The microgrids are designed to produce clean, cost reducing, reliable and “always on” energy.

“This new system will allow us to reduce energy costs while helping us continue to serve our guests even through power outages,” says April Farage, a Chick-fil-A Operator in Stockton, California. “This solution will allow us to provide a place where guests in the community can convene, enjoy a meal and plug in when power may not be available to their homes.”

SolMicroGrid is a developer and operator of microgrid systems for commercial and industrial customers across North America who seek a comprehensive Energy-as-a-Service solution to their power needs. The senior management team, led by Matt Ward and Joyce Bone, worked alongside Chick-fil-A, Inc. to develop the first-of-its-kind energy system, which can be used at restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and other community-essential businesses.

“The intention from the inception of SolMicroGrid was to provide community-critical businesses with the clean, renewable energy they need to serve their customers even during times of crisis, as well as to address the trend of increasing costs in energy,” said Ward, co-founder and CEO of SolMicroGrid.

Bone, co-founder and President of SolMicroGrid, adds, “We could not be more excited to be associated with such a stellar organization as Chick-fil-A. Our corporate goals align closely with Chick-fil-A’s own commitment to the communities that Chick-fil-A restaurants serve and we both want to do our part in making this world a better place through greater use of carbon-free, renewable solar energy.”

Upon completion of the initial installations in California, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and SolMicroGrid, with support from its financial partner, Morgan Stanley Energy Partners, through their managed investment funds, intend to explore microgrid solutions for additional Chick-fil-A restaurant locations across North America.