Three Concepts Unite Under Newly Formed Convive Brands

Le Pain Quotidien, a European bakery & cafe brand with 56 US locations, The Little Beet, the innovative, vegetable-forward, fast-casual brand with 12 locations, and the full-service restaurant Table by Little Beet announced the formation of the new operating platform Convive Brands. Led by seasoned CEO Jon Weber, Convive Brands is building a world-class leadership team and developing the proprietary tools, processes, and infrastructure necessary to scale LPQ and Little Beet brands to realize their full potential in markets across the US.

Previously, the brands were successfully operated by Aurify Brands whose founders, John Rigos and Andy Stern, will continue as investors in Convive Brands. Eldridge Industries, the private investment firm that has supported the growth of Little Beet and financed the acquisition of LPQ has been instrumental in the formation of Convive Brands’ operating platform.

“With the launch of Convive Brands, we are creating a new platform that will support meaningful growth, value creation and opportunity for our team members,” says Jon Weber, CEO of Convive Brands. “Le Pain Quotidien, Little Beet and Table by Little Beet are high quality brands, and we are excited to help them flourish.”

“This transition of the brands from Aurify to Jon and the team at Convive is consistent with our vision of identifying and scaling brands with potential to a certain stage and then having a talented team take them to the next level. We are confident that under Jon’s leadership and as part of the new Convive platform, the brands will achieve tremendous growth and success,” adds Andy Stern, co-CEO of Aurify Brands.

“I am incredibly proud of the dynamic leadership team that is forming at Convive and excited to build upon the opportunity that John and Andy created,” says Weber.