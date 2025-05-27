Calling all seniors! ThunderCloud Subs is celebrating the Class of 2025 with a fresh, delicious thank you. Any high school or college graduate who visits a ThunderCloud in their cap or gown (or with proof of graduation) from May 28 – June 4 can enjoy a free small sub made just the way they like it.

Whether you’ve been grabbing lunch between classes or fueling up before finals, we’ve loved being your go-to neighborhood sub shop during your school years. Now, as you head into what’s next, we’re proud to send you off with one last meal.

“For years, we’ve served students at every stage of their journey,” said Mike Haggerty, co-owner of ThunderCloud Subs. “Seeing them walk in wearing caps and gowns is something special. Wherever they’re headed, we hope there’s a ThunderCloud nearby, but if not, come back and see us when you’re in town!”

Find all ThunderCloud Subs locations at thundercloud.com/locations and celebrate your graduation with a sub worth four years of hard work.

Still searching for the perfect gift for your favorite grad? ThunderCloud gift cards – or “ThunderBucks” – are available online and in all locations.