Ahoy, sandwich lovers! ThunderCloud Subs is surfacing just in time for National Submarine Day on April 11 with a tasty tribute that’s all about subs of the delicious variety. As Austin’s original neighborhood sub shop celebrates 50 years of serving up fresh, fast and healthy, they are inviting the community to join the fun one bite at a time.

While National Submarine Day honors the Navy’s first commissioned submarine, ThunderCloud is charting a tastier course. Whether you’re devouring a classic Turkey & Avocado, sinking your teeth into a Roast Beef & Provolone, or going all-in on a Thundercloud Signature Sub, there’s no wrong way to layer up your favorite flavors. Adventurous types can even build their own sub masterpiece with fresh-baked bread, premium ingredients and toppings piled high.

“For 50 years, ThunderCloud has been part of the rhythm of Austin, serving up scratch-made subs with a side of local love,” said Mike Haggerty, co-owner of ThunderCloud Subs. “When there’s a day dedicated to submarines, you better believe we’re showing up with the best kind – sub sandwiches.”

From its first shop on Lavaca Street back in 1975 to 26 locations across Central Texas today, ThunderCloud Subs has stayed true to its roots: great ingredients and deep ties to the community. Each shop brings its own flavor, with original art, a laid-back atmosphere and the same friendly service that’s made ThunderCloud a local legend.

So drop anchor at your neighborhood ThunderCloud on April 11 and celebrate the sub that started it all. Don’t forget to snap a pic of your creation and share it by tagging @thundercloudsubs on social. Find your nearest shop at thundercloud.com.