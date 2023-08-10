Tijuana Flats' $6.99 'Tijuana Tuesdaze' Special to Run Every Night for Limited Time

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original, announced a limited-time offer making every night Tijuana Tuesdaze to honor the recent news that the term “Taco Tuesday” is no longer trademarked and can be used freely. Tijuana Flats will celebrate by making its iconic and fan-favorite $6.99 Tijuana Tuesdaze offer available every night from August 14 to August 27 from 5pm to close. As part of the promotion, Tijuana Flats will donate $100 from each corporate location for a total of $10,000 to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), courtesy of the brand’s Just in Queso Foundation.

The Tijuana Tuesdaze offer includes two delicious tacos with a protein choice of chicken, beef or beans, freshly made chips and a refreshing medium drink for just $6.99. Steak and carnitas proteins available for an upgraded price. Guests can upgrade their meal with a small side of signature gold queso for only $2.

“For years, restaurants have been unable to use the term ‘Taco Tuesday,’ which has been a staple in pop culture for some time. Because of this, Tijuana Flats wants to do something special to commemorate the freedom of Taco Tuesday," says Tijuana Flats CEO Joe Christina. "Making every night feel like Taco Tuesday – which feels great to say – is an exciting opportunity to showcase our value and quality, and Tijuana Flats is honored to raise money for CORE through our Just in Queso Foundation to support families of restaurant workers when they need it most.”

Tijuana Flats’ Just in Queso Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people in their time of need. It thrives on doing good in the very communities that it serves through financial contributions, volunteerism and making an impact with organizations that spearhead positive change in the world.

CORE is a non-profit and direct provider dedicated to providing financial relief to food and beverage operations employees with children when either the employee, spouse or their child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

The Tijuana Tuesdaze offer, available for a limited time at participating locations, is valid in-store, online and through the Tijuana Flats app. This offer is not available through third-party delivery. Some exclusions apply. No substitutions. The Tijuana Tuesdaze offer will return to its regular availability – all day on Tuesdays – beginning Tuesday August 29.