Tijuana Flats Adds Carnitas to Menu

Tijuana Flats announced today the addition of carnitas as a new protein option to its menu. The launch includes the release of three delicious new dishes featuring slow cooked carnitas-style pork. The Tex-Mex-For-All brand is also expanding on their queso selection for the first time ever with new queso blanco.



The new carnitas dishes feature cranked up Tex-Mex flavors created in the Tijuana Flats test kitchen by Executive Chef Joel Reynders. The new entrees contain savory ingredients and received high praise from guests during testing. This will be the third new protein option added to the Tijuana Flats menu in 2022. “This year we are focusing on culinary innovation,” said Reynders. “Over the last six months, we have enhanced our menu by adding shrimp and Baja fish. Having pork as a Tex-Mex company felt like the right next step and we are confident this will become a guest favorite.” The three new carnitas entrees will be available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery beginning Monday, June 6.



In addition to the carnitas entrees, Tijuana Flats is introducing a second queso option, queso blanco. Guests can try it alongside the brand’s well-known signature gold queso in their new Dueling Queso appetizer. The new queso blanco contains roasted jalapenos combined with white cheddar cheese and is the first queso launch since its iconic signature gold queso in 1995.

“When developing the carnitas recipes, we really wanted to take this product launch over the top by introducing queso blanco,” says Reynders. “Our signature gold queso is such a staple to our menu, we are excited to build on that momentum with the introduction of our new queso blanco, which is also featured in some of the carnitas dishes.”



Tijuana Flats will offer the chance to vote in a queso battle poll – “Are you gold or blanco?” – in the days leading up to National Cheese Day, Saturday, June 4. The winner will be announced, and guests will receive double points when ordering the new Dueling Queso appetizer to celebrate.



The featured new menu items include:

Queso Blanco Carnitas Chimichanga

Carnitas-style pork, refried beans, garlic lime sauce, and cheese flash fried together and topped with queso blanco and avocado sauce. Served with chips and salsa for $11.49.

Chipotle BBQ Pork Tacos

Carnitas-style pork, bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, spicy mayo, crispy onions, chipotle slaw, and cheese in a soft corn flour blend tortilla. Served with chips and salsa for $11.49.

Spicy Habanero Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas-style pork, cilantro lime rice, black beans, poblano peppers and onions, spicy mayo, habanero salsa, cheese, lettuce, pico, and pickled jalapenos in a flour tortilla. Served with chips and habanero salsa for $11.49.

Dueling Queso

A dual queso starter featuring the new queso blanco with roasted jalapenos and white cheddar cheese, served alongside the signature gold queso with chips for $5.79.

“We are thrilled to introduce three new carnitas entrées and the Dueling Queso starter to our menu,” says CEO Brian Wright. “Guests are in for a unique treat when they try our bold carnitas flavor varieties and join in the tasty Dueling Queso battle with our blanco and signature gold quesos.”