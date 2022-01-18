Tijuana Flats Adds Shrimp to its Menu

For the first time ever, Tijuana Flats will now offer shrimp as a protein option on its menu, an industry-leading menu addition that will help to set it apart from its competition. As part of the launch, the Tex-Mex-For-All brand is releasing three delicious new menu items featuring the new protein.

The new dishes were created in the Tijuana Flats test kitchen by Executive Chef Joel Reynders to create more variety on the menu and satisfy guests by offering the most popular seafood option in the U.S. Prior to the company-wide rollout of the new protein, Tijuana Flats implemented extensive testing to ensure that its new bold flavored shrimp dishes were craveable and received high praise from its guests.

“We’ve been testing shrimp on our menu at select locations for several months,” says Reynders. “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that this product launch will be a guest favorite for years to come.”

The featured new menu items are as follows:

Crispy Shrimp & Corn Tacos

Crispy fried shrimp, avocado sauce, cilantro cabbage, corn salsa, garlic lime sauce drizzle, queso fresco, and pickled red onions in soft corn and flour blend tortilla. Served with chips and salsa for $10.49.

Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl

Sautéed shrimp, cilantro lime rice, black beans, poblano peppers and onions, corn salsa, garlic lime sauce, guac, queso fresco, cilantro cabbage and pickled red onions. Served with chips and salsa for $10.49.

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

Sautéed shrimp, poblano peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, and garlic lime sauce with guac and sour cream. Served with chips and salsa for $10.49.

“At Tijuana Flats, offering bold flavors to our guests is the lifeblood of our brand,” says CEO Brian Wright. “The addition of shrimp to our menu takes our bold offerings to another level with three new mouthwatering items. We hope to drive broader guest appeal by creating more menu variety to meet and exceed the wants and needs of our core customers while also attracting new guests.”