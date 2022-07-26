Tijuana Flats Adds Specialty Items to its Tuesday and Thursday Promotions

Tijuana Flats announced the addition of specialty items to its Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze deals. The launch will include a mouthwatering mixture of tacos, burritos, and bowls that will add variety to the classic weekly lineup starting on Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28.



Tijuana Flats is well known for its weekly deals, where guests can get two classic tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99 on Tuesdays and a burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for $7.99 on Thursdays. Now, for only $2 more, guests can upgrade their meal to specialty menu items including new protein options like shrimp, Baja fish, and carnitas.



Menu innovation has been a strategic focus for the Tex-Mex for All brand. The restaurant chain has enhanced their core menu by adding new offerings developed by Executive Chef, Joel Reynders. “We love that our regulars have their routine of visiting on Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze,” said Reynders. “We wanted to give them the opportunity to try some of our new dishes while still providing the great value they know and love.”



The specialty menu items will include:

Specialty Tijuana Tuesdaze Tacos (Served with chips and a drink for $9.99)

Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken

Crispy Shrimp & Corn

Baja Fish

Chipotle Baja Fish

Chipotle BBQ Pork



Specialty Throwback Thursdaze Burritos and Bowls (Served with chips and a drink for $9.99)

Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken Burrito

Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl

Bangin’ Chicken Burrito

Spicy Habanero Carnitas Burrito



“The addition of specialty items to our famous Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze menus will offer bold, new flavors to take our offerings to another level at an affordable price,” said CEO Brian Wright. “We look forward to our menu expansion to offer a wider variety of appealing options to exceed the cravings of both loyal and new guests.”



The regular Tijuana Tuesdaze and the Throwback Thursdaze offers, both served with two tacos, chips, and a drink, will still be offered for $7.99.