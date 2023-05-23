Tijuana Flats Adds Three New VPs to Leadership Team

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original announced the addition of three new vice presidents to its executive team: Jamie Cecil, Vice President of Development and Franchise Operations; Wes Patrick, Vice President of Ops Excellence and Off-Premise Performance; and Curtis Cattanach, Vice President of Marketing.

As Vice President of Development and Franchise Operations, Jamie Cecil is responsible for leading Tijuana Flats' franchise expansion efforts across the Southeast. For the first time in 15 years, Tijuana Flats announced that it is seeking franchise partners interested in opening locations in Florida, as well as in emerging markets throughout Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Cecil brings over 30 years of industry experience, having previously held senior roles at notable brands such FSC Franchise Co, Steak ‘n Shake, Tavern Restaurant Group and Quaker Steak & Lube.

Wes Patrick, Tijuana Flats’ new Vice President of Ops Excellence and Off-Premise Performance oversees the brand's operations and off-premise business and plays a pivotal role in ensuring Tijuana Flats' continued success by working to remove complexities in order to continue building profitable sales and traffic. One of the first major initiatives in his role was the implementation of Tijuana Flats’ Catering Call Center, which launched for all locations on April 21. An integral part of Tijuana Flats’ strategic plan to support overall catering sales growth, the Catering Call Center will provide a unique and personalized guest experience.

“We are committed to providing our guests with a positive, seamless and enjoyable ordering experience regardless of their preferred order method,” says Patrick. “Best-in-class restaurant operations, off-premises performance and catering growth in 2023 are major focuses for Tijuana Flats and we aim to exceed expectations for our guests by providing the freshest flavors at a great value with enjoyable atmospheres whether they get their food for dine in, delivery, or catering.

In his role as Vice President of Marketing, Curtis Cattanach leads the development and execution of Tijuana Flats' marketing strategy, including advertising, public relations, social media, and digital marketing efforts. Under his leadership, the brand recently developed a limited-edition hot sauce available only on Cinco de Mayo and is preparing for its next limited time offering – Viva Las Fajitas, which launches on June 5 with three new craveable fajita entrees. With more than 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management within both B2C and B2B brands, Curtis has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and brand awareness with well-known brands such as Marco’s Pizza, The Coca-Cola Company, and at Darden Restaurants.

“I am very excited about the future of Tijuana Flats,” says CEO Joe Christina. "The addition of Jamie, Wes and Curtis to our team will ignite growth of the brand through new restaurant locations, exceptional service, and strong marketing to serve the freshest Tex-Mex to our existing and new guests.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Tijuana Flat’s launch of exclusive new franchising opportunities and plans to open 50 new locations throughout the Southeast by 2025.