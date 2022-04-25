Tijuana Flats Announces 2 for $20 Menu for Mondays

Tijuana Flats is adding a tasty new deal to their weekly lineup with the announcement of its new 2 for $20 menu. Starting April 25, guests can enjoy two entrees, two drinks, and a starter to share for $20 on Mondays. The limited-time deal is subject to change or cancellation and is valid only on select menu items at participating locations.

Not valid with any other offer or promotions. Additional exclusions and upgrade fees may apply.