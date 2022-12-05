Tijuana Flats Announces Grand Opening of Panama City, Florida Location

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All brand today announced the grand opening of its Panama City, Fla. location at 226 W. 23rd Street. The brand-new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, December 5 with modernized technology and enhanced designs to provide a unique experience for guests. The grand opening week will be filled with special deals including an exclusive offer for free tacos for a month to the first 50 guests.



Located on the corner of Jenks Avenue and W. 23rd Street, the restaurant spans 1,943 square feet with an indoor seating capacity of 64. Guests can enjoy the new-and-improved curbside pickup program and streamlined digital menu boards for easy ordering with order status boards directly linked to the kitchen. The restaurant will feature the famous Tijuana Flats Hot Bar with 12 bold hot sauce flavors. A colorful wall mural painted by muralist Naomi Haverland will feature a Tex-Mex twist on scenic downtown Panama City and nearby beaches.



Grand opening week specials will be offered between Monday, December 5 and Sunday, December 11:

Monday, 12/5, Grand Opening Day

First 50 in-store guests receive free tacos for a month

Each guest after the first 50 will receive one free taco coupon with purchase

Tuesday, 12/6

Tijuana Tuesdaze Rewind (two tacos, chips, and a drink for $6.99)

Wednesday, 12/7

Hometown heroes (firefighters, law enforcement, educators, and healthcare professionals) will receive 50 percent off an entrée with valid ID (If ordering through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, use promo code PCHH22. Must present valid ID to pick up order. Not available for delivery.)

Thursday, 12/8

Throwback Thursdaze (burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for $7.99)

Friday, 12/9

$3 margaritas

In-store live music

Saturday, 12/10

Give Back Day: 20 percent of all sales on Saturday, 12/10, will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of America and Anchorage Children’s Home. Donation will be provided through the Tijuana Flats Just in Queso Foundation.

Sunday, 12/11

Free kids entrée with purchase of an adult entrée (Mention the offer to redeem in-store or use code PCKEF22 online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app)

“We are thrilled to continue expanding franchise development and introduce the community of Panama City to Tijuana Flats,” says Tijuana Flats VP of Real Estate and Development, Eric Taylor. “With an opening week chalked full of delicious offers, guests are going to get a taste for the outstanding value that they will receive from Tijuana Flats in Panama City for many years to come.”



“I am excited to join the Tijuana Flats family,” says Bob Amin, Tijuana Flats Franchise Partner. “Giving back is a staple of the Panama City community, and we are proud to be partnering with the Just in Queso Foundation to give back 20 percent of our sales to both the Boys & Girls Club of America and Anchorage Children’s Home on December 10 as part of our grand opening events.”