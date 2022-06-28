Tijuana Flats Announces Lineup of Daily Specials

Tijuana Flats today announced its lineup of daily deals for guests to enjoy this summer. Guests can take advantage of daily deals from Monday to Sunday every week with offerings like free queso, a 2-for-$20 deal, kids eat free, and more.



"Inflation continues to increase and we recognize our consumers are facing challenges,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “We wanted to offer our guests daily deals that get them excited about eating out without breaking the bank.”



Throughout the summer, the Tex-Mex-For-All brand is offering daily value options to their guests. The daily deals provide varied selections of entrées, starters, and drinks from which guests may choose.



The daily deals include:

Monday – $2 for $20

Two entrées, two medium drinks, and a starter to share for $20

Tuesday – Tijuana Tuesdaze and new Free Queso

Two tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99

Free small queso blanco or signature gold queso with the purchase of an entrée or Tijuana Tuesdaze meal. Use promo code QSTUE22



Wednesday – $2 Draft Beers

$2 draft beers for guests 21+ with valid ID



Thursday – Throwback Thursdaze

One burrito or bowl entrée, chips, and a drink for $7.99



Friday and Saturday – Hungry Hour 2:30 – 4:30 P.M.

Choice of one beef, chicken, or bean taco, chips, and a drink for $5 from 2:30 – 4:30 P.M. Steak or seafood upgrades available for $1 extra



Sunday – Free Kids Meal with Adult Entrée Purchase