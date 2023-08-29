Tijuana Flats Announces Lineup of Deals for Labor Day Weekend

Tijuana Flats unveiled a delicious lineup of deals for Labor Day weekend. From Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, guests can enjoy the following deals as they celebrate Labor Day:

Free Dueling Queso Starter with Purchase of a Taco Meal Kit

Guests who purchase a taco meal kit will receive one free dueling queso starter (queso blanco and signature gold queso with chips) with their purchase. The taco meal kit feeds 4-6 people and includes one taco meal kit, a 4-oz bottle of signature hot sauce, a 4-pack of margaritas (or two gallons of tea or lemonade), and a choice of cookie dough flautas or churro bites. Drink options vary based on location, and additional fees apply for steak tacos.

Margarita Packs

What better way to enjoy the home stretch of summer? An essential component of Labor Day Weekend, Tijuana Flats will offer four-pack margaritas for $20 and eight-pack margaritas for $35 all weekend long.

Free Delivery

Guests who place orders of $30 or more through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or online at order.tijuanaflats.com will receive free delivery. Additional service fee applies, and the offer is not available through third-party delivery partners.

TERMS: Includes one free dueling queso starter with purchase of taco take home meal kit. Available 9/1/23-9/3/23 for curbside pick-up, to-go, or delivery. Additional fees for steak and carnitas. Available while supplies last at participating locations. Alcohol not available for delivery. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply. Void where prohibited. Please drink responsibly.

Tijuana Flats locations will be closed Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.

WHEN: Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3, 2023

HOW: Purchase in-store, online at tijuanaflats.com or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app. Available while supplies last at participating locations.