Tijuana Flats Announces 'Make it Mega' Summer Catering Program

Tijuana Flats is bringing the heat with the announcement of its “Make it Mega” summer catering promotion. The Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex Original announced today that guests who order a Mega DIY Bar for 10+ people will receive free drinks and dessert when they use the code SUMMER23 from Monday, June 26th through Thursday, August 31st.

The Mega DIY Bar includes:

Choice of tacos, burrito bowls, or salads (with choice of protein)

Side of cilantro lime rice and beans

Megajuana Trio (chips, salsa, guacamole, and queso)

Bottle of signature hot sauce

Dessert Platter (cookie dough flautas and churro bites)

Choice of gallon beverage (iced tea, lemonade, or Coke products)

The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations. No substitutions, additional exclusions may apply. Offer available online for curbside pick-up, to-go, or delivery. Guests must use promo code SUMMER23 or mention the offer to receive.