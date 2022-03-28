Tijuana Flats Announces New Baja Fish Lineup

Tijuana Flats announced three delicious menu items today as part of its all-new mouth-watering Baja Fish line up. The entrées, Baja Fish Tacos, Chipotle Baja Fish Tacos and the Baja Fish Bowl each feature crispy, seasoned fish and a combination of classic Baja flavors and Tex-Mex tastes sauced to perfection.

Guests can try the new menu items at any Tijuana Flats location starting today, March 28. The new entrées include:

Baja Fish Tacos ($10.49)

Crispy cod drizzled with avocado, garlic lime and guajillo sauces, cilantro cabbage, pico de gallo, and pickled onions in soft corn flour blend tortillas.

Chipotle Baja Fish Tacos ($10.49)

Crispy cod, chipotle salsa, spicy mayo, chipotle slaw, and pickled jalapeños in soft corn flour blend tortillas.

Baja Fish Bowl ($10.49)

Crispy cod drizzled with garlic lime and guajillo sauces, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guac, queso fresco, cilantro cabbage, and pickled onions.

“Our guests are in for a treat with our new Baja Fish Lineup,” says Executive Chef Joel Reynders. “Seafood is playing a bigger and bigger role on our menu after the introduction of shrimp earlier this year, and we have received nothing but positive feedback from our guests along the way.”

Each item is served with chips and fresh salsa.