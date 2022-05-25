Tijuana Flats Arrives in Illinois with Oakbrook Terrace Opening

Tijuana Flats announced the introduction of its Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, location. The restaurant will kick off their grand opening events on Monday, June 6, 2022, offering guests a taste of Tijuana Flats’ abundantly fresh menu and inviting atmosphere. In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant will offer guests a week full of special deals, from free tacos to 50% off entrees for public servants. Diners can stay up to date with the specials on Tijuana Flats’ Facebook page.

Located at 17W615 Butterfield Road, the location marks Tijuana Flats’ first location in Illinois. The over 2,200 square-foot restaurant will have an indoor seating capacity of 64 and an outdoor capacity of 12. It will feature their famous Hot Sauce Bar with 12 sauces ranging from mild and sweet to fiery hot, an enhanced curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering and order status boards linked directly to the kitchen. The location will also feature a colorful, attention-grabbing wall mural inspired by the city of Chicago with quintessential Tijuana Flats imagination and eccentricity designed and painted by local artist, Nate Baranowski.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Tijuana Flats to Oakbrook Terrace,” said CEO Brian Wright. We pride ourselves on being a strong part of every community that we serve, and we look forward to doing the same here. It is an honor to bring the freshest Tex-Mex to Oakbrook Terrace and we can’t wait to see our guests during opening week and beyond.”

Grand opening week specials include:

Monday, June 6: Free taco for first 50 guests in store

Tuesday, June 7: Tijuana Tuesdaze - $7.99 for two tacos, chips and a drink

Wednesday, June 8: 50% off entree for Public Servants, including Nurses, Teachers, Firefighters, Police, etc.

Thursday, June 9: Throwback Thursdaze - $7.99 for burrito or bowl, chips and a drink

Friday, June 10: $3 Margaritas and live music on the patio

Saturday, June 11: Give Back Day - Fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. Tijuana Flats will donate 20% of sales for the day to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Sunday, June 12: Kids Eat Free with purchase of an adult entrée

Opening week promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts and are only valid at the Oakbrook Terrace location.

“I’m thrilled to join the Tijuana Flats family and bring the first Tijuana Flats restaurant to Illinois,” says Animesh (Andy) Kumar, Tijuana Flats franchise partner. “From the spectacular menu to the inviting atmosphere, the new restaurant will offer something for everyone in the area!”

Tijuana Flats was founded on a desire to satisfy people’s craving for bold flavors and colorful experiences, piled high with big hearted, over-the-top service. With innovative combinations like Crispy Shrimp and Corn Tacos, Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken Chimichanga, Habanero and Agave Glaze Wings, and Cookie Dough Flautas, Tijuana Flats seeks to excite diners’ tastebuds.