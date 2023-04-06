Tijuana Flats Celebrating National Burrito Day with Free Upgrade

Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Burrito Day this year by taking their famous Throwback Thursdaze deal to the next level. On Thursday, April 6, guests can “Make It Wet” for free by upgrading their Throwback Thursdaze burrito orders with signature gold queso or queso blanco, as well as Tijuana Flats’ spicy chipotle sauce.

The Throwback Thursdaze offer includes a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $7.99.

Limit one upgrade per entrée purchase at participating locations. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. No upgrades or modifications. Additional exclusions may apply.