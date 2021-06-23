Tijuana Flats Completes Remodel of Store in Brandon, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, today announced the grand reopening of its remodeled Brandon, Fla. restaurant at 11007 Causeway Blvd. The prototype store will match the design of other recently remodeled Central Florida locations and will include a fresh new look with technology upgrades and architectural enhancements to create exceptional guest experiences.

The new-look store features a revamped curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering. It also showcases order status boards linked directly to the kitchen so that guests can see their order statuses in real time, as well as a new-and-improved version of the famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar. The location also has a colorful wall mural painted by artist Naomi Haverland featuring an underwater pirate scene.

Guests who want to check out the new location can stop by this weekend and take advantage of the following special deals:

Friday, 6/25

$3 Margaritas (valid in-store only)

Saturday, 6/26

Give Back Day 20 percent of sales will be donated to 1Voice Foundation, a foundation that supports children with cancer and their families by connecting them with financial, emotional and educational CARE, while funding research for tomorrow’s CURE.



Sunday, 6/27

Kids Eat Free With the purchase of an adult entrée. Limit two free kids meals per transaction.



“As we continue to remodel stores around Florida, the Brandon location was a clear choice for our next upgrade,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “The guests in Brandon are passionate about their Tex Mex and we are thrilled to be able to able to give them some spicy deals to help them experience the the fresh new restaurant.”

In addition to the opening weekend deals, guests can take advantage of Tijuana Flats’ special Street Corn Takeover menu, available at all locations through August 1.