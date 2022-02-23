Tijuana Flats Debuts Remodeled Unit in Deerfield Beach, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, today announced the grand reopening of its remodeled Deerfield Beach, Fla. restaurant at 278 S. Federal Hwy. in the Hillsboro Square shopping center. The newly designed prototype will match the design of the company’s recently opened location in Lake Nona, Fla. and will include a fresh look with technology upgrades and architectural enhancements to create an exceptional guest experience. This will be the fifth remodeled location in Florida over the last year.

The new-look store features a revamped curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering. It also showcases digital order status boards linked directly to the kitchen so guests can see their order statuses in real time. The location also has a new colorful wall mural, designed by Nate Baranowski and artistry by Jolene Russell and Hector Diaz, featuring a whimsical scene inspired by the local fishing pier. In addition, the restaurant features a new and improved version of the famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar.

Guests who want to check out the newly remodeled location can mark their calendars for grand reopening specials being offered between Friday, February 25 and Sunday, February 27, and on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.

Deerfield Beach Remodel Reveal Celebration Specials:

Friday, 2/25:

$3 Margaritas

Saturday, 2/26

$3 Tacos all day

Sunday, 2/27:

Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée

Saturday, 3/5:

Give Back Day 20 percent of sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County to support its mission to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.



Sunday, 3/6:

Teacher Appreciation Day 50 percent off entrée for teachers with valid ID



“Our Deerfield Beach guests are in for a treat with this new-look restaurant,” said Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “Our remodeled locations have brought to life the ‘fast casual plus’ style and proven to enhance overall guest experience. We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces during our grand reopening week and are so excited to be able to give back to the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County while we’re at it.”

All specials are not valid with any other offers or discounts and are only available at the Hillsboro Square Deerfield Beach location.