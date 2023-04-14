Tijuana Flats Expands 2 for $20 Deal

Tijuana Flats announced that its signature 2 for $20 Saturdaze deal will be expanded to Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in April beginning today, April 14. In addition, guests can add Churro bites to their orders for only $4.

The 2 for $20 deal includes two entrees, two drinks, and a starter for $20, and is the latest addition to Tijuana Flats’ compelling value offers, alongside its Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze deals. The 2 for $20 deal is available on select entrees including:

Dos tacos

Burrito

Chimichanga

Bowl

Salad

Quesadilla

The 2-for-$20 offer is valid on select menu items on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a limited time until April 30. Additional fees may apply for upgrades. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. Subject to change or cancellation.