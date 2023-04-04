Tijuana Flats Extends Hours of Operation

Tijuana Flats, an Orlando, Florida-based fast-casual original is announcing expanded hours of operation for its restaurants to create greater flexibility for earlier lunchtime orders and late night dinner orders.

Previously opening at 11am daily, as of April 1, 2023, Tijuana Flats locations will open at 10:30am daily, allowing guests more time for catering orders to be picked up and delivered or get lunch before an early meeting. Restaurants will now close at 10pm from Monday through Saturday and 9pm on Sundays, allowing guests additional time to take advantage of the brand’s popular value days:

Tijuana Tuesdaze Two tacos, chips and a drink for $6.99

Throwback Thursdaze Burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $7.99

2 for $20 Saturdaze Two entrees, two drinks, and a starter for $20



“The satisfaction of our guests is a top priority for us at Tijuana Flats, and expanding our hours to better meet the needs of our guests is a key piece of delivering for them,” says Joe Christina, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “This is a time when many brands are limiting or scaling back operating hours, but we want to make sure that our guests have every opportunity to get the Tex-Mex they crave, whether it be catering, delivery, curbside pickup, or enjoying over-the-top service dining in at one of our restaurants.”

Tijuana Flats also just announced an aggressive expansion of its franchise program with goals to open 50 new franchise restaurants throughout the southeast by 2025, in addition, the brand boasts an industry-leading rewards app, recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs. The app brings guests closer to the brand’s abundant portions through exclusive deals, loyalty perks, and more.