Tijuana Flats to Give Away Free Tacos

On Tuesday, October 4, Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Taco Day with mouthwatering deals in addition to the Tex-Mex-For-All brand’s famous Tijuana Tuesdaze offer of two tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99.

Guests who dress like a taco will receive one free chicken, beef, or bean taco with a $2 minimum purchase. Guests are encouraged to get creative with their taco attire. Participate by wearing a taco costume, shirt, hat, etc. No substitutions or upgrades. The promotion must be mentioned to receive the offer and is limited to one free taco per person, per check, per day.

Tijuana Flats will also celebrate by offering $4 margaritas and sangria. To enjoy this special promotion, guests must be 21 years or older and provide a valid ID. There are no substitutions with this offer and it is not available for delivery.