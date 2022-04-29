Tijuana Flats to Give Teachers Free Entrees with Purchase to Celebrate National Teacher Appreciation

In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation, Tijuana Flats is offering teachers a free entrée on May 2 with a purchase of $2.79 or more. To receive the one-time use offer, teachers can mention the offer and use promo code TYTD2522 at checkout in-store.

Valid ID must be presented to receive promotion. The offer is limited to one free entrée per transaction and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Not available through third-party delivery partners. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full promotion details.