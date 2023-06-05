Tijuana Flats Innovates Around the Fajita

Tijuana Flats, the Tex-Mex original, is launching a fajita revolution with the launch of its “Viva Las Fajitas” campaign. The limited-time offer showcases three all-new takes on the traditional fajita with the introduction of the new Fajita Quesadilla, Fajita Tacos and Fajita Burrito. This mouthwatering deal will make you question why assembling your own fajita was ever a thing.

The Viva Las Fajitas entrées are available from Monday, June 5 through Sunday, July 30. The new entrées are prepared with grilled chicken, but guests have the option to upgrade to grilled steak for only $1. Guests can also add a refreshing medium fountain drink to their order for only $2, or a large fountain drink for $3.

“Fajitas are a dish that we all know and love, but let’s face it – fajitas have lacked innovation,” says Tijuana Flats Vice President Marketing Curtis Cattanach. “Our limited-time entrées offer a twist on a traditional favorite that gives guests three new ways to enjoy the fajita flavor they crave.”

Viva Las Fajitas offerings are detailed below:

Fajita Tacos

Double the Fajita Flavor! The new Fajita Tacos will feature two soft tacos, grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack cheese, pico, and fresh jalapenos. Served with chips and salsa for a base price of $9.99 ($1 extra for steak). Uno Taco is $5.99.

Fajita Quesadilla

Enjoy sizzle-worthy flavors in the new Fajita Quesadilla. Served with grilled chicken or grilled steak, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, garlic lime sauce, pico, guac, sour cream, fresh jalapenos and chips and salsa on the side. The fajita quesadilla is priced at just $9.99 ($1 extra for steak).

Fajita Burrito

Experience a flavor rebellion in the new Fajita Burrito. Served with grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions, cilantro lime rice, black beans, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico, and fresh jalapenos and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with chips and salsa, you almost can’t believe it is only $9.99 ($1 extra for steak).

The Viva Las Fajitas entrees will be available in-stores and online Monday, June 5 through Sunday July 30.