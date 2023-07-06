Tijuana Flats Introduces Fajitas Frenzy Challenge

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original, is launching a new challenge for its rewards members with the introduction of the Fajitas Frenzy Challenge. During the month of July, guests who order all three of the Viva Las Fajitas entrees will earn a free entrée.

The Viva Las Fajitas entrées include:

Fajita Tacos

The new Fajita Tacos feature two soft tacos, grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack cheese, pico, and fresh jalapenos. Served with chips and salsa for a base price of $9.99 ($1 extra for steak). Uno Taco is $5.99.

Fajita Quesadilla

The Fajita Quesadilla is served with grilled chicken or grilled steak, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions and garlic lime sauce. Pico, guac, sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and chips and salsa served on the side. The Fajita Quesadilla is priced at just $9.99 ($1 extra for steak).

Fajita Burrito

The Fajita Burrito is served with grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions, cilantro lime rice, black beans, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico, and fresh jalapenos, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with chips and salsa, you almost can’t believe it is only $9.99 ($1 extra for steak).

"Since we launched Viva Las Fajitas at the beginning of June, our guests have really embraced our revolutionary take on Fajitas," says Tijuana Flats VP of Marketing, Curtis Cattanach. "This unique challenge gives our most loyal customers even more opportunities to enjoy our fresh take on Fajitas, and to be rewarded for it along the way."

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.

Terms: Guests must try all three new Viva Las Fajitas entrees by 7/30/23 to earn a free entrée with $2.79 minimum spend. Free entrée valid in-store, online and through the Tijuana Flats app. One-time use. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. Limit one per check. No substitutions or upgrades. Maximum value of free entrée is $12.19. Free entrée offer expires on 8/31/23.