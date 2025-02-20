Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual, Mexican-inspired restaurant known for bold flavors and vibrant experiences, is bringing back a fan-favorite: the Carne Asada Street Taco—while also introducing a brand-new addition, the Grilled Shrimp Street Taco.
Introducing the Street Taco Trio, a trio of mouthwatering street tacos—your choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Shrimp—served with a lime wedge and crispy chips for just $9.99. Available for a limited time until April 20.
- Carne Asada Street Taco: Grilled steak on a soft corn tortilla, topped with Chile Lime crema, diced onions, and fresh cilantro
- Grilled Shrimp Street Taco: Juicy shrimp with guacamole salsa, cilantro cabbage, corn salsa, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese
- Single tacos are also available for $3.49.
To complement the flavors, Tijuana Flats is also introducing the new Coconut Limeade for $3.29, a blend of creamy coconut and zesty lime, topped with Sprite.