Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual, Mexican-inspired restaurant known for bold flavors and vibrant experiences, is bringing back a fan-favorite: the Carne Asada Street Taco—while also introducing a brand-new addition, the Grilled Shrimp Street Taco.

Introducing the Street Taco Trio, a trio of mouthwatering street tacos—your choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Shrimp—served with a lime wedge and crispy chips for just $9.99. Available for a limited time until April 20.

Carne Asada Street Taco: Grilled steak on a soft corn tortilla, topped with Chile Lime crema, diced onions, and fresh cilantro

Grilled steak on a soft corn tortilla, topped with Chile Lime crema, diced onions, and fresh cilantro Grilled Shrimp Street Taco: Juicy shrimp with guacamole salsa, cilantro cabbage, corn salsa, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese

Juicy shrimp with guacamole salsa, cilantro cabbage, corn salsa, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese Single tacos are also available for $3.49.

To complement the flavors, Tijuana Flats is also introducing the new Coconut Limeade for $3.29, a blend of creamy coconut and zesty lime, topped with Sprite.