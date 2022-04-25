Tijuana Flats Introduces Limited-Time Weekend Value Menu

Tijuana Flats is introducing an irresistible menu deal starting Friday, April 22. On Fridays and Saturdays from 2:30 – 4:30 pm throughout the summer, guests can order their choice of taco (beef, chicken, or bean), chips, and a drink for $5. Steak or seafood upgrades will be available for $1 extra. The summerlong limited-time combo is subject to change or cancellation.

No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply.