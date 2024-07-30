Tijuana Flats guests can feed their cravings without breaking the bank with a new meal deal. The Central Florida-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain has rolled out a new $5.99 Taco Meal – one taco, chips and a medium drink. Plus, guests can add on to their meal with a $2 small queso and a $2 small guacamole. Both offers are available for a limited time.

“We understand that people are feeling the pressure of higher prices, so we’re responding with a variety of great freshly prepared meals at price points that allow our guests to keep coming back to satisfy their cravings,” said Jim Greco, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “This is the first of many new initiatives we have planned to connect with our guests in relevant and meaningful ways.”

These new deals are in addition to Tijuana Flats’ Dealz for Daze, including Tijuana Tuesdaze – two tacos, chips and a drink for just $6.99 on Tuesdays, Throwback Thursdaze – $7.99 burrito or bowl, chips and drink on Thursdays, and 2 FOR $22 Saturdaze – two entrées, two drinks and one starter for just $22 all day.