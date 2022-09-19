Tijuana Flats Launches Campaign to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All brand today announced the launch of a six-week charitable campaign in collaboration with its nonprofit arm, the Just in Queso Foundation (JIQ). The fundraising campaign will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in its mission to eradicate breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.



The fundraising campaign will run from September 19, 2022 to October 31, 2022. To participate, Tijuana Flats’ guests will have the option to round up their order total to the next dollar amount, donate in-store or online, or purchase a bottle of Limited-Edition Smack Sweet hot sauce ($3 per bottle) from any participating restaurant. 100 percent of all donations from round-it-up, in-store and online cash donations, and hot sauce purchases will give support to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through the Just in Queso Foundation*.



The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic research in the United States. The BCRF provides funding for 250 researchers across 14 countries and five continents.



“Tijuana Flats has donated more than $1 million to BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S.,” said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “We are advancing our understanding across the entire spectrum of research, from prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis. By partnering with BCRF, Tijuana Flats is making a real and tangible impact on moving research forward. Together, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”



Funds from the campaign will be used in part to support the eradication of breast cancer through healthcare services, critical treatments, and charitable care. The foundation, along with the allyship efforts of JIQ, has helped the death rate from breast cancer decrease by 34% in the past two decades, resulting in a 90 percent five-year survival rate for diagnosed women aged 40+.