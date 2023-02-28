Tijuana Flats Launches Expanded Franchise Development Program

Tijuana Flats, an Orlando, Florida-based fast-casual original is announcing the launch of an expanded franchise development program with exclusive growth incentives for franchisees who sign on by December 1, 2023. The restaurant brand is primed for growth and will be aggressively expanding its franchise locations throughout the Southeast over the next three years.

For the first time in 15 years, Tijuana Flats is seeking franchise partners interested in opening locations in Florida, as well as in emerging markets throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. New franchisees will receive 50 percent off franchise fees and a compelling ramp-up royalty scale starting at only one percent in year one. The brand is seeking sophisticated franchise partners with multi-unit experience and the ability to open three or more locations. Based on the growing demand in these areas and the strength of the brand, Tijuana Flats anticipates these franchise opportunities will go quickly.

Qualifying candidates who complete an application will be invited to visit Tijuana Flats’ headquarters in Maitland, Florida for a brand discovery day with the leadership team and multiple top-performing restaurant locations in Central Florida. The brand recently launched an innovative new restaurant prototype that brings to life its “fast casual +” style with a fresh new look and maximized technology and convenience package, all with reduced build-out costs.

Tijuana Flats is long known for innovation and keeping a fresh perspective that uniquely builds loyal brand followers. Each restaurant features a signature hot sauce bar with up to 15 original and guest-favorite hot sauce flavors, as well as customized mural wall art to represent the local community it serves. Since Day 1, Tijuana Flats has given back to the community and team members in times of need. The brand's partner non-profit organization, The Just in Queso Foundation, has raised over $5,000,000 since 2007.

Tijuana Flats also boasts an industry-leading rewards app, recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs. The app brings guests closer to the brand’s abundant portions through exclusive deals, loyalty perks, and more.

“This is an opportunity to franchise with one of the boldest brands in the fast-casual restaurant space,” says Joe Christina, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “Our goal is to open 50 restaurants in the next three years, and we are offering a robust financial model paired with an aggressive incentive program and flexible location opportunities. Tijuana Flats is a unique brand with strong name recognition, known for providing superb value by offering delicious fresh food and over-the-top-service, and we are excited to expand our footprint throughout the Southeast.”

With almost 40 years of restaurant operating experience, Joe Christina brings extensive franchising knowledge to the brand and is driving an aggressive franchising approach as part of the company’s strategic plan focused on developing winning teams, igniting growth, driving guest satisfaction, and delivering financial results.

“Interested franchisees are encouraged to complete an application to take advantage of our limited-time incentive offer,” says Eric Taylor, Vice President of Real Estate & Development at Tijuana Flats. “This is an extremely exciting time to get involved with Tijuana Flats, and we expect the growth that comes out of these next few years to be substantial.”