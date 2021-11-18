Tijuana Flats Launches Giveback Campaign with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Tijuana Flats and its non-profit arm, the Just In Queso Foundation, are partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for a give-back campaign this holiday season. The seven-week campaign gives guests the opportunity to give back to their community through a “Round it Up” campaign, or by purchasing the limited time, seasonal “Smack Santa” hot sauce. Tijuana Flats is also bringing back their gift card deals and highlighting its catering options for guests looking to spice up their holiday celebrations.

The holiday campaign runs from November 15 – December 31, 2021. The catering portion of the campaign highlights ways to spice up holiday gatherings with Tijuana Flats. Additionally, when guests make a purchase of $25 in gift cards, either in-store or online, they will receive $5 back in Bonus Bucks. Spending $50 on gift card purchases will earn guests $15 in Bonus Bucks. Bonus Bucks will be redeemable January 2, 2022 through February 28, 2022. Gift cards must be purchased by December 31, 2021 to receive Bonus Bucks.

“Our holiday campaign is my favorite initiative of the year,” says Brian Wright, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “The Children’s Miracle Network is an extraordinary organization with which we are proud to partner. We hope our guests will be just as excited as we are to make this campaign a success.”

Throughout the holiday campaign, guests will have the option to round up their order total to the next dollar amount, with all rounded up proceeds going to support 11 local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals near Tijuana Flats locations in Florida, North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia. Guests can also purchase bottles of “Smack Santa” hot sauce for $5.99, with proceeds going to the campaign. Donations support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible*.