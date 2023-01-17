Tijuana Flats Launches Kickin' Chicken Flautas

Tijuana Flats is kicking off the new year with a mouthwatering flautas promotion featuring two epic flavors starting today, January 16th. The Tex-Mex for All brand is bringing the heat with new Kickin’ Chicken Flautas with its one-of-a-kind spicy chipotle chicken. This promo is also bringing back a craveable fan favorite – Cheesy Steak Flautas. The flautas entrees are packed with fresh Tex-Mex flavors, rolled in flour tortillas, and lightly fried to cheesy perfection. Starting at $10.99, the two dishes come with chips, queso, guac, and salsa and are loaded with savory ingredients that will give your tastebuds something to dance about.



Get your flautas on for a limited time. Cheesy Steak Flautas and new Kickin’ Chicken Flautas are available from Monday, January 16 through Sunday, April 9. Guests can add a medium drink to their Cheesy Steak Flautas and Kickin’ Chicken Flautas orders for only $2.



“We’re off to a great start in 2023 with two hot offers we know our guests will love,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Joe Christina. “Bringing back the delicious Cheesy Steak Flautas is sure to please our loyal guests while giving us the opportunity to win over new guests. With tastes that only Tijuana Flats can deliver, I have no doubt the new Kickin’ Chicken Flautas will quickly become another guest favorite.”



Christina added, “The number of guests dining in our restaurants is not only returning to pre-pandemic levels, but continues a steady trend upward, and that is where the Tijuana Flats over-the-top service goes unmatched. Our restaurant teams are serious about delivering a superb guest experience and we focused on providing fresh Tex-Mex at a value our guests deserve all year round.” I’m proud of that and invite guests to come in and experience Tijuana Flats either for the first time or come back in again and again. The hot bar is always open.”



This marks Christina’s first LTO with Tijuana Flats since taking the helm as CEO on October 31, 2022.



Tijuana Flat’s flautas offerings are detailed below:

Kickin’ Chicken Flautas (available until Sunday, April 9)

Two lightly fried tortillas with shredded chipotle chicken, fajita peppers and onions, spicy mayo, and cheese. Served with queso blanco, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, jalapenos, chips, and salsa.



Cheesy Steak Flautas

Two lightly fried tortillas with marinated steak, fajita peppers and onions, garlic lime sauce, and cheese. Served with queso, pico, guac, sour cream, jalapenos, chips, and salsa.

The limited time Kickin’ Chicken Flautas will be available in stores and online Monday, January 16 through Sunday, April 9. To learn more about Kickin’ Chicken Flautas, visit TijuanaFlats.com/promotions/flautas.