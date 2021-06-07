Tijuana Flats Launches New Street Corn Menu Items for Limited Time

Tijuana Flats today announced the launch of its Street Corn Takeover LTO, which will bring a new take on iconic street corn flavors to five different menu items from June 7 through August 1.

The 8-week LTO will feature a Street Corn Platform with a tasty twist on five menu favorites:

Street Corn Tacos – Grilled marinated chicken or steak, fresh corn, lettuce, and garlic lime sauce. Topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and chile dust, and served in warm flour tortillas with a side of chips and salsa ($7.99 for chicken, $8.99 for steak).



Street Corn Bowl – Grilled marinated chicken or steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, and fresh corn. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, garlic lime sauce, guac, queso fresco, cilantro and chile dust, and served with a side of chips and salsa ($7.99 for chicken, $8.99 for steak).

Street Corn Quesadilla – Grilled marinated chicken or steak, fresh corn, cheddar jack cheese, garlic lime sauce, and queso fresco. Topped with cilantro and chile dust and served with guac, sour cream, and a side of chips and salsa ($7.99 for chicken, $8.99 for steak).

Street Corn Flautas – Grilled marinated chicken or steak, fresh corn, garlic lime sauce, and cheddar jack cheese, rolled in flour tortillas and lightly fried. Topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and chile dust and served with queso, sour cream and guac with a side of chips and salsa ($8.99 for chicken, $9.99 for steak).

Street Corn Cob (side) – Fresh corn on the cob drizzled with garlic lime sauce and topped with queso fresco, chile dust and cilantro ($1.79).

“This LTO is like nothing we have ever done before,” says Brian Wright, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “This is a whole new take on some of our most popular menu items, and the mouthwatering flavor that this takeover brings to our menu is something you have to taste to believe.”

These limited-time menu offerings on the Street Corn Platform will be available in stores and online Monday, June 7 through Sunday, August 1.