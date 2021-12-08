Tijuana Flats Launches Six Days of 'Appmas' for Rewards Members

This week, Tijuana Flats launches six days of “Appmas,” giving its Rewards app members a delicious way to get into the holiday spirit with daily promotions from Monday, December 6, to Saturday, December 11.

On Tuesday, Rewards App members will receive a $1 dessert with the purchase of any entrée. Deals will continue throughout the week with promotions such as discounted wings, free appetizers, and more. The deals will be offered exclusively to Tijuana Flats Rewards app members. Guests can sign up now to participate in this week-long event.

Offer details for the promotions will be posted daily on Tijuana Flats’ social media channels.

Order through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or call or stop by your local Tijuana Flats location. To receive the promotions, guests must be Tijuana Flats Rewards app members.