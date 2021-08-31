Tijuana Flats Launches Wings Menu

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, is turning up the heat in more ways than one through its new, saucy offering: Tijuana Wings. Starting August 30, Tijuana Flats’ guests have the opportunity to choose from five original wing flavors inspired by the restaurant’s famous hot sauces and a new, limited-time flavor, garlic parmesan.

Tijuana Flats will be offering the following wings flavors:

Limited Time Flavor—available through October 24.

Garlic Parmesan (mild)

Original Flavors

Bangin’ (mild) - Made with Tijuana Flats’ Bangin’ sauce

Red Chili Rub (mild) - Made with Tijuana Flats’ signature chip seasoning

Jalapeño Lime (medium) - Made with Tijuana Flats’ Smack Jalapeño sauce

Chipotle BBQ (medium)

Habañero & Agave Glaze (hot) - Made with Tijuana Flats’ Smack Habañero sauce

All wings flavors will be available for purchase in both a six-count for $9.99 or a 10-count for $12.99. Feeding a group of four or more? Wings Meal Kits feed 4 – 6 people and will be available for $37.99. Wings catering options will also be available for groups of 10 – 30 people.

“Our team is always looking to explore new ways to spice up what we do best and elevate our menu,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “Tijuana Flats sauces are a fan favorite and we are excited to take them to the next level. These juicy, jumbo wings are packed with so much flavor, you’ll have to taste them to believe it.”