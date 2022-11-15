Tijuana Flats Lowers Price of 'Tuesdaze' Offer to $6.99

Tijuana Flats is turning back the clock, announcing that starting Tuesday, November 15, the price of its classic Tijuana Tuesdaze offer of two tacos, chips, and a drink, will “rewind” from $7.99 to $6.99. The beloved Tex-Mex-For-All brand is taking bold steps towards maximizing value for its guests. In addition to the price rewind of this fan favorite, guests will now be able to add a small side of Signature Gold Queso or Queso Blanco to their orders on Tuesdays for only $2.

The Tijuana Tuesdaze Rewind to $6.99 and $2 queso upgrades are a part of Tijuana Flats’ new CEO Joe Christina’s focus on providing guests the fresh, craveable foods, and made-to-order tacos, at a great value.

“We heard our guests loud and clear,” says Christina. “Tijuana Tuesdaze has been a staple of the Tijuana Flats menu for years, and the price rewind invites our guests to enjoy their favorite fresh Tex-Mex at an even more compelling price. Providing superb value by offering delicious fresh food and the over-the-top service we are known for is at the core of who we are, and we are thrilled to give them another reason to get excited about Tijuana Tuesdaze.”

The Tijuana Tuesdaze price rewind is the first of several value-focused initiatives the brand will implement under Christina’s leadership. Through the remainder of 2022, Tijuana Flats will provide many ways for guests to save through its bonus bucks holiday gift card promotion, free delivery promotions through its app or at TijuanaFlats.com, and special deals for its loyalty members as the brand brings back its 5 days of “Appmas."

Christina adds, “Consumers are having to make difficult decisions and trade-offs on spending right now. At Tijuana Flats, we want to make their decision to visit us over and over again a little easier.”



Christina took the helm as Tijuana Flats’ CEO on October 31, 2022.

Tijuana Tuesdaze Rewind to $6.99 is available for a limited time at participating locations.