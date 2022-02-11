Tijuana Flats to Offer $1 Desserts on Valentine's Day

Tijuana Flats Loyalty Members can enjoy an extra-sweet Valentine’s Day this year. The Tex-Mex Favorite will be offering $1 desserts with the purchase of an adult entrée on February 14 only. Limited to one dessert per transaction, the offer allows loyalty members to choose from churro bites or cookie dough flautas for only $1 with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time loyalty members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full offer details.

New users must create an account in the app before 7 p.m. EST on 2/14/21 in order to receive the offer. Additional exclusions may apply.