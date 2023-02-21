Tijuana Flats to Offer $2.22 Margaritas

Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Margarita Day with a mouthwatering offer.

Starting on Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24, guests can receive a margarita for $2.22 with their purchase of an adult entrée. Guests who place an order for Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze meals can upgrade the fountain drink with a margarita at participating locations.

To-go and curbside pickup drink options vary by location and the promotion is not available for delivery. Guests must be 21 years of age or older and provide valid ID to receive the offer. Additional exclusions may apply. This offer is available in-store only for locations in Virginia and North Carolina.