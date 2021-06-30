Tijuana Flats to Offer $40 Taco Meal Kit in Celebration of Independence Day

In celebration of the 4th of July, Tijuana Flats announced today that it will offer a $40 taco meal kit bundle on Friday, July 2nd and Saturday, July 3rd.

The meal kit feeds 4–6 and includes a taco kit, family-style chips and salsa, and a gallon of tea or lemonade, and is the perfect way to celebrate with the whole family. Guests can pick from classic chicken, blackened chicken, beef, black beans or refried beans as protein options for the taco kit, which also comes with the following toppings: shredded cheese, jalapeños, onion, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Guests can substitute steak for $6 extra. The promotion is available for curbside pickup, to-go or delivery while supplies last.

All Tijuana Flats locations are closed on Sunday, July 4th.