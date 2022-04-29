Tijuana Flats to Offer $5 Menu for Cinco de Mayo

Tijuana Flats is going big during its Cinco de Mayo celebration this year with mouthwatering deals. The fast-casual Tex-Mex-For-All is offering a variety of $5 specials including its first-ever new queso launch. Tijuana Flats is introducing queso blanco, a smooth white queso with roasted jalapenos. Available for purchase with the new dueling queso appetizer which features the new queso blanco paired with the guest favorite, signature gold queso.

The following special offers will be available at participating Tijuana Flats locations beginning Thursday, May 5:

In-Store & Online