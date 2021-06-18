Tijuana Flats to Offer BOGO Deal in Celebration of Father's Day

Tijuana Flats today announced that it will be offering buy one, get one free entrées for dads this Sunday in celebration of Father’s Day. Dads who order on Sunday, June 20 for either dine-in or takeout will receive one free entrée of equal or lesser value with the purchase of a full-price regular adult entrée as a ‘Thank You’ for all that they do as dads.

To receive the BOGO offer, dads must order in person at a Tijuana Flats location. The promotion is limited to one free entrée per check, and is not available for delivery. No substitutions or upgrades. Cannot be combined with any other discount of promotion.