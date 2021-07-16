Tijuana Flats to Offer Chance at Free Tacos for a Year

Tijuana Flats, Tex-Mex favorite, today announced that it will be offering guests the chance to win free tacos for a year through its scratch-off game piece promotion.

From Monday, July 19 to Sunday, September 16, every guest 18 years of age or older will receive a scratch-off game piece valid to be redeemed on their next visit. Every game piece has a guaranteed prize, and game pieces must be brought back to a Tijuana Flats location and presented to the manager or cashier unscratched for redemption. Game pieces that have been scratched off prior to being presented to the manager or cashier on duty will be considered void.

“The scratch-off game piece promotion is a guest favorite,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “With the opportunity to win free tacos for a year on the line, every trip to Tijuana Flats becomes an adventure. Our recipe is simple – the more you play, the more chances you have to win!”

Below are the available prizes that will be revealed when the foil is scratched off:

Free tacos for a year. Winners will be able to redeem this prize as one Dos Tacos entrée per week, for one ear

Free catering order. Winners will receive a free catering order of their choice for up to $350 (feeds approximately 25 people).

One free Dos Tacos entrée

One free Tijuana Trio appetizer with the purchase of a drink

One free dessert with the purchase of a drink

$5 off a $25 purchase

Guests will receive a game piece if they order in-store, online, takeout, to-go, or through a third party delivery service, but game pieces must be redeemed in-store in the presence of a manager or cashier. Prizes must be redeemed by Sunday, October 17.

Or until supplies of Game Pieces are exhausted, whichever occurs first.