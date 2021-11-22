Tijuana Flats to Offer Double Stack Cheesy Tacos for Limited Time

Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual, Tex-Mex favorite, announced today that it will offer Double Stack Cheesy Tacos for a limited time from November 17, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
The Double Stack Cheesy Tacos entrée features two tacos with queso spread on a soft tortilla, wrapped around a crunchy shell and filled with guests’ choice of protein. They are topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, jalapeños, and cheese; and served with chips and a drink.
The delicious limited-time offering will be available with a drink for $9.99 at all Tijuana Flats locations. Steak is $1 extra.
Orders can be made through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, or online at tijuanaflats.com.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.