Tijuana Flats to Offer Double Stack Cheesy Tacos for Limited Time

Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual, Tex-Mex favorite, announced today that it will offer Double Stack Cheesy Tacos for a limited time from November 17, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The Double Stack Cheesy Tacos entrée features two tacos with queso spread on a soft tortilla, wrapped around a crunchy shell and filled with guests’ choice of protein. They are topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, jalapeños, and cheese; and served with chips and a drink.

The delicious limited-time offering will be available with a drink for $9.99 at all Tijuana Flats locations. Steak is $1 extra.

Orders can be made through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, or online at tijuanaflats.com.