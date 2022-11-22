Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Delivery During Thanksgiving Weekend

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tijuana Flats will be offering guests free delivery all weekend long. From Friday, November 25 through Monday, November 28, guests can receive free delivery on orders of $30 or more by ordering through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or the Tijuana Flats website.



The deal is available at participating locations for $30+ orders placed through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or website and includes third-party delivery partners. Additional service fees apply.



Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full offer details.



WHEN: Friday, November 25 through Monday, November 28



HOW: Order on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or visit order.tijuanaflats.com.