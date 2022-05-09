Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Entrees to Nurses for Nurse Appreciation Day

Tijuana Flats is offering nurses a free entrée on May 11 in celebration of Nurse Appreciation Day. Nurses can mention the one-time use offer and provide promo code TYNA2122 at checkout with a minimum purchase of $2.79.

Valid ID must be presented to receive promotion. The offer is limited to one free entrée per transaction and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Not available through third-party delivery partners. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full promotion details.