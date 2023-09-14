Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Guacamole to Rewards Members

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original is welcoming National Guacamole Day by offering Rewards Members a free small guacamole side with a minimum purchase of $2 on Saturday, September 16. The offer is not available through third-party delivery partners and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time Rewards Members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up. No substitutions. Excludes 2 for $20 Saturday. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full offer details.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2023

HOW: Guests must redeem offer via the Tijuana Flats Rewards app. No substitutions. Excludes 2 for $20 Saturday. Visit tijuanaflats.com/rewards to learn more.